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Charming First Floor 2BR, 2BA Garden Condo in Sanibel Village!
4 days ago
Enjoy comfort and convenience in this rarely offered charming first floor 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom garden condo in Sanibel Village. The open living and dining area features plush carpeting, recessed lighting, and a cozy gas fireplace with glass doors. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a seated shower. In-unit laundry and energy-efficient appliances, including a built-in microwave and dishwasher, add everyday convenience. A screened porch overlooks the pond, offering a peaceful outdoor retreat. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, assigned parking, and beautifully landscaped, well-maintained common grounds. Near a bus stop and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, the beach, boardwalk, and other Rehoboth Beach attractions, this home offers a vibrant community lifestyle and a proven vacation rental history. Call for an appointment today!