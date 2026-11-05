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With Drone Photography, Archeologist Tom Alex Documents Big Bend Heritage Threatened by Border Projects
By Andrew Stuart,3 days ago
When the Trump administration announced plans earlier this year for sweeping new border projects in the Big Bend, West Texans from across the political spectrum rose up in opposition. Conservation and cultural groups filed lawsuits. Biologists raced to document threatened plants and animals. And Tom Alex fired up his drone.
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