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The Weekend Scene: Adams Morgan PorchFest, plus holiday markets begin, Nov. 6-8
By Tommy McFly,4 days ago
Subscribe to The Weekend Scene, our free newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV. Northwest D.C. is rocking out this weekend. Adams Morgan PorchFest is likely to draw hundreds of people to 20+ porches across the neighborhood. If one band isn’t your jam, you can walk to a different porch for something new. Bluegrass, jazz, rock ... you name it, they’ve got it. There’s a full map up with showtimes, too. Sat. 12-5 p.m., free.