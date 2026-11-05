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AI is breaking locked-down game consoles, and manufacturers can't stop it
By Rich Hein,3 days ago
There's an old saying that “software is eating the world,” but these days, it feels more like artificial intelligence is eating software. AI is definitely having a moment, and I'm not talking about generating images, writing emails, or building your website. Just last week, I wrote about how AI and the small team behind ArtCraft were building free, open-source alternatives to expensive software, including Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office. That's giving the traditional software-as-a-service business model a lot to think about. What’s interesting to me is how quickly AI is helping these small teams and individual developers accomplish things that in the past would have required a lot more time, expertise, and resources.