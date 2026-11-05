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Kennedy Center Honorees Announced
By Richard Selden,4 days ago
Since the Kennedy Center remains in limbo — with the main Edward Durell Stone building closed for safety reasons pending a court decision as to whether a two-year reconstruction project may proceed — this year’s Kennedy Center Honors will take place on Monday, Dec. 7, at Penn Quarter basketball, hockey and concert venue Capital One Arena. The arena has a capacity of some 20,000, more than eight times that of the traditional location, the Kennedy Center Opera House.