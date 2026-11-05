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HKMA Announces Tender of 1-Year HONIA-Indexed Floating Rate Notes
By Darius Baruo,4 days ago
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), acting on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government), announced on 5 November 2026 that it will conduct a tender for HK$1.5 billion 1-year Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The issuance is part of the Infrastructure Bond Programme, with settlement scheduled for 12 November 2026 and maturity on 12 November 2027.