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Mamdani's advice to Dems on working with Trump: 'Be honest' on differences, find 'shared purpose'
3 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins Morning Joe to discuss the midterms results and shares his advice to Democrats –who will control Congress– about working with President Trump. He explains why he's willing to work with Trump despite their policy differences when it can deliver for New Yorkers. He also discusses housing and affordability, and says the city will not assist federal civil immigration enforcement.
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