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NHL Rumors: Out Scouting, and the Minnesota Wild Feel They Have Made Their Best Offer
By Mark Easson,3 days ago
Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend Tuesday’s Canadiens – Jets game include the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Mammoth, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.