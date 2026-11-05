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Up to 120 mm of rain expected in B.C. 'atmospheric river' weather system
By The Canadian Press,4 days ago
A potent storm is set to lash British Columbia's coast, part of an atmospheric river system, with up to 120 millimetres of rain forecasted in some areas. Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level rainfall warning for western, northern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, where the rainfall rate is expected to top 10 millimetres an hour for several hours.