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Permanent Closure of Orinda BART Presumably Off the Table as Measure RTM Passes
By Bay Area Telegraph Editorial Team,3 days ago
ORINDA, CALIFORNIA – For much of 2026, Orinda residents faced an unsettling possibility: Their local BART station, a fixture of the community for more than 50 years, could close as the transit agency struggled with a massive financial shortfall. Now, following Tuesday’s election, that possibility appears to be off...
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