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Election Results Put Credit Union Advocacy, Regulatory Oversight In Spotlight At REACH
By eZ SystemsCUToday,2 days ago
PALM DESERT, Calif.--With Democrats poised to take control of Congress and new governors preparing to take office in California and Nevada, credit union leaders attending REACH on Wednesday were told the changing political landscape could bring increased regulatory scrutiny, renewed battles over interchange and a greater need for grassroots advocacy.
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