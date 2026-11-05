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Nominations accepted for Health Leadership Awards
By STAFF REPORT,3 days ago
Healthy communities not only improve the physical health of residents, but also its overall economic sustainability. The Community Health Leadership Awards, developed by the Sumner County Health Committee (SCHC), were established to recognize and acknowledge individuals, organizations and groups that have made contributions to improving the health and quality of life of Sumner County residents. This is the ninth anniversary for the annual awards, established by the Sumner County Health Committee.