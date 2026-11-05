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Fredonia Woman Arrested Following Larceny, Criminal Mischief Probe in Westfield Area
3 days ago
A Fredonia woman was arrested Thursday morning on a number of charges stemming from an investigation that began in the summer. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an address on Felton Road in the Town of Westfield on August 2nd for a reported larceny and criminal mischief at a residence. The probe led investigators from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division to believe that 42-year-old Junette Skelly had stolen a computer tablet from the property and damaged multiple windows from several structures on the property. The Sheriff's Office says investigators also developed evidence that Skelly gained access to computer material she did not have a right to access, allowing Skelly to impersonate one victim and disseminate intimate images of an additional victim. As a result, Skelly has been charged with petit larceny, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, 2nd-degree criminal impersonation, unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, and computer trespass. She was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail for the charges out of the Town of Westfield.
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