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Andrew Phung’s Favorite Calgary Spots
By The Podcast Team,2 days ago
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. Andrew Phung: My friend and I were in Calgary at the same time, and I was like, “Yo, let me take you out for dinner.” And I remember getting to his hotel, and he’s like, “How’d you get here so fast?” I’m like, “It’s Calgary. There’s not that much traffic.” He’s blown away. And we went to this restaurant, CHARCUT, get a table, and he’s like, “Did you make a reservation?” I’m like, “Nah, man, I just assume we get a table.” He’s like, “You just walked into a restaurant at 7:00 and got a table at this nice of a place?” I’m like, “Yeah, man.” He’s mind blown.