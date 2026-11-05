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Seattle Seahawks Advised to Make Move After Sam Darnold Injury News
By Erik C. Anderson,4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are losing their starting quarterback for at least one game. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell sees a way to help the offense without replacing him. In his Nov. 5 trade-deadline breakdown, Barnwell identified Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as Seattle’s “luxury target” and New York Jets receiver Tim Patrick as a cheaper alternative.