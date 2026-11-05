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George Howell Cafes Near Closed Starbucks Stores See Specialty Drink Sales Jump 30% to 35%
By Fionn PoolerEditorial Policy,2 days ago
✉️ This story was featured in this week’s Coffee News Club. 👋 Get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday—sign up. As part of CEO Brian Niccol’s ongoing “Back to Starbucks” revival plan, the coffee giant has been closing underperforming stores across the United States. In September 2025, Starbucks said it would close 400 stores, and last month it announced another 250.