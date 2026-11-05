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How low-income St. Louisans can build home equity faster—without a down payment
By Nicholas Phillips,4 days ago
Lisa was a long-time renter in Florissant who wanted to buy her own house and build equity, but she couldn’t find a path forward. (She works in law enforcement and spoke to SLM on condition that we not print her last name.) “My credit is immaculate,” she says. “I’ve been working at the same job for over 20 years. That was not a problem. My biggest issue was the down payment.”