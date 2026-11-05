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Gilmour boys cross country: Lancers embrace team-first mentality, are rewarded with state berth
By Ben Hercikbhercik@news-herald.com,4 days ago
Gilmour’s boys cross country team was represented at the state meet a season ago, with Evan Lindley qualifying. It was the first time the Lancers had been represented at the state meet since 2019, when Bryson Simpson ran. Lindley’s leadership made the team want more. The second through seventh...
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