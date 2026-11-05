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New England College Offers $12,000 Annual Tuition, Locked in for Four Years, Through Expanded High School Partnerships
3 days ago
No income limits. Available to residential and commuter students. Now open to eligible graduates of 39 New Hampshire high schools. New England College (NEC) has expanded its High School Partnership Program to 39 New Hampshire high schools, offering eligible graduates an annual tuition of $12,000 locked in for up to four years with no family income limits. The program is available to students who live on campus or commute, giving families the flexibility to choose the college experience that fits their needs while knowing their tuition rate will stay the same.