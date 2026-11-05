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Artist says SC Arts Commission threatened to claw back funds over refusal to sign ideology pledge
3 days ago
COLUMBIA — Cristina Victor remembered feeling "so grateful" in 2025 when she learned that she was being awarded the artists' business initiative grant, administered by the South Carolina Arts Commission. Victor, a Charleston-based Cuban-American interdisciplinary artist and educator, had launched an arts business centered on her work with ceramics....