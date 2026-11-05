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Backstage Update On Possible Injuries Following AEW Blood & Guts 2026
By Matt Boone,3 days ago
AEW’s annual Blood & Guts special featured two violent matches on Wednesday night, but it appears the participating wrestlers managed to avoid any significant injuries. The November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite opened with the women’s Blood & Guts match before closing with the men’s version of the annual spectacle. Both contests featured plenty of blood, weapons and dangerous spots, raising questions about the physical condition of those involved.