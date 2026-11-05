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21 Sex Buyers City in Two-Day Human Trafficking Operation
4 days ago
“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit recently conducted a two-day human trafficking operation in partnership with the Rocklin Police Department, Roseville Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, Placer Special Investigations Unit, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, and Stand Up Placer. The operation focused on individuals attempting...