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AICPA and University of Phoenix Collaborate to Bring Profession-Informed Content to Finance for Business Course
2 days ago
The AICPA course material provides profession-aligned, authoritative content that reflects current practice and concepts within finance. University of Phoenix and the American Institute of CPAs, the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, have joined together to integrate AICPA-developed accounting and finance content into the University’s Finance for Business course. Students in the course will now engage with profession-informed materials developed from AICPA content in collaboration with subject matter experts and University of Phoenix finance faculty.