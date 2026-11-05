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Wrapping Up Tax-Favored Gifts at Year-End
2 days ago
This basic strategy can result in a happy holiday season for the entire family. As the holidays rapidly approach, you may plan to stuff the stockings of family members with gifts that reduce the size of your taxable estate. Notably, you may give gifts that completely avoid tax liability thanks to the annual gift tax exclusion. This basic strategy can result in a happy holiday season for the entire family.