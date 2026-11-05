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Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Set To Oust L.A. Mayor Karen Bass
3 days ago
On Wednesday night, the private election-watcher Decision Desk HQ called the razor-thin mayoral race in slow ballot-counting Los Angeles in favor of challenger Nithya Raman over the fire-embattled incumbent Karen Bass. If and when that call is confirmed, L.A. will join New York City and Washington, D.C. under the mayoral rule of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).