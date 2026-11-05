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These 5 Florence Republicans are planning to run for Reichenbach’s State Senate seat
3 days ago
FLORENCE — Five Florence Republicans are preparing to launch campaigns to replace Lieutenant Governor-elect Mike Reichenbach in the State Senate following the 2026 midterm election. Candidates are lining up just days after Attorney General Alan Wilson and running mate Reichenbach won South Carolina's gubernatorial race. Reichenbach will be leaving...
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