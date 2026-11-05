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LEGO Goes Big on Star Wars Toys Ahead of Black Friday, With Darth Vader Bust at Its Lowest Price
By Brittany Vincent,4 days ago
The 349-part LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust lets you create an impressive display model of the infamous Darth Vader from the original Star Wars trilogy. The bust features Vader’s famous helmet and torso, using a variety of curved, angled shapes, and stands over 7 inches tall when completed. It also includes multiple interactive parts, including a rotating head, a rotating base with a printed nameplate, and a Darth Vader minifigure. This makes a fantastic addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection!