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Serica Introduces the 8315-3 Golden Green Travel Chronometer
By Elodie Townsend,3 days ago
French microbrand Serica has toiled since 2019 to create an aesthetic that makes their watches instantly recognizable—rounded design elements with precise proportions, even wildly varying models like their field watch, diver, and stadium-shaped Parade contain unifying hallmarks: carefully considered dial balance, 1970s-esque styling, and prominent bezel designs all signal a Serica timepiece. Over the past seven years, they’ve continued to refine their watches from a mechanical standpoint, too, introducing complications and added robustness to withstand tool watch duties. The 8315 line of GMT models is perhaps their most function-forward design, first debuting in 2022. Like most Serica watches, it favors a cleanly balanced dial, meaning no date function—ideal for a travel watch, which is the intended use of the 8315, earning it the “Travel Chronometer” name. Now, Serica unveils a slick new colorway for the popular model: Golden Green.