undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trucking recovery in early stages, ATA’s Costello says
By Connor D. Wolf,4 days ago
Bob Costello said trucking has entered an early supply-driven recovery as capacity declines after a prolonged freight downcycle. Shipper spending rose 32% year over year in the third quarter despite largely flat shipments, reflecting tightening capacity. Costello expects the recovery to continue as enforcement constrains capacity, while saying a recession...