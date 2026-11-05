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Applications open now for Rotary Club of Hopkinsville community grants
By Hannah Hageman,4 days ago
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville is looking for good causes to support, and they are officially now accepting applications for the Rotary Foundation Community Grants for 2027. The Hopkinsville Rotary Foundation is a charitable endowment that is designed to complement the club’s other program, and since it’s establishment in 2021, the Rotary Club has awarded over $650,000 in grants to local non-profits that serve the youth of Christian County. The awards focus on programs that support youth and educational initiatives within the area.