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Sports: Senior Night in Perryville; Maroon/Gray night for MHS bball
By Eric Tyler,3 days ago
Thursday is Senior Night in Perryville where the Mustang football team plays host to Conway Christian in their regular season finale. The Mustangs have already secured a third-place finish in the 3A-4 Conference and can guarantee a winning record for the season with a win in this one. The Senior Night ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff from Jesse Boshears Mustang Stadium still scheduled for 7:00…