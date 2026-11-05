undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raffle being held to benefit Shop with a Cop
By Eric Tyler,3 days ago
Members of the Conway County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrilton Police Department are once again raising money to help needy children in the community have a better Christmas. The agencies are joining forces for the annual Shop with a Cop program. It allows children in Conway County to spend a day shopping with officers for items on their Christmas wish list. To help fund Shop with a Cop, officers are holding a raffle in which they’ll be giving away two guns; gift cards to Rackley Furniture, Merle Norman and More, Roberson Tire Service and The Shoe Company; a four-burner Blackstone griddle; and a 48-quart Victory ice chest. Trent Anderson, assistant chief with the Morrilton Police Department, says all proceeds from the raffle will be used to directly help the children of Conway County…
1