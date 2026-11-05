undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Main House Offers Historic-House Dining On South Main Street In St. Charles, Missouri
3 days ago
Some dinners happen in a plain room with a parking lot view. Others happen in an old building on a brick-lined street, with a deck that looks toward the Missouri River. St. Charles has plenty of the second kind, and one South Main Street restaurant has quietly become a favorite for birthdays, anniversaries, business lunches, and lazy weekend brunches. People book tables here for the patio alone, and some of them stumble in by happy accident and come back on purpose.
4