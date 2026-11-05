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More than 115 Illinois hospitals participate in AI cyberattack drill
By Sasha Moore,4 days ago
ILLINOIS (KBSI) — More than 115 Illinois hospitals and health systems participated in a statewide emergency preparedness exercise Wednesday, Nov. 4, simulating a cyberattack powered by artificial intelligence. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association organized the virtual exercise, called “Broken Trust: AI Takes Control,” to help hospitals prepare for...
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