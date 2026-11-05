undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Review: Cute Isn’t Enough
By Alise Chaffins,3 days ago
Rated: TV-14 Release Date: November 4, 2026 (global) There’s nothing quite as cozy as snuggling with a dog under the glow of the Christmas lights. Cathryn Michon understands that and leans into it with her new Netflix film, A Dog’s Perfect Christmas. Between too many storylines to adequately engage with any of the characters and a dog that doesn’t play any real role in the story, the good vibes aren’t quite enough to make this worth your time.