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Baptist Health Paducah adds new technology to improve patient and nurse safety
By Sasha Moore,4 days ago
PADUCAH, Ky., (KBSI) — Baptist Health Paducah has introduced new technology designed to make repositioning patients in hospital beds safer and easier for nursing staff. The hospital received 185 Hercules Patient Repositioners through a donation from Baptist Health Foundation Paducah. The devices will be installed on inpatient beds in...
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