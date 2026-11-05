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Bishop Paiute Tribe and Inyo County Announce $22 Million State Funding Recommendation for Safer Walking and Bicycling
By Press Release,4 days ago
BISHOP, Calif. — The Bishop Paiute Tribe, Inyo County, and Inyo County Local Transportation Commission (ICLTC) are pleased to announce that California Transportation Commission (CTC) staff has recommended $22,021,000 for the Bishop Paiute Community Safety and Connectivity Project through the state’s Active Transportation Program. The recommendation, released November...
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