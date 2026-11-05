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Melania Trump touts Oleshky ceasefire as spark for lasting Russia-Ukraine peace
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — First Lady Melania Trump called the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky a possible starting point for broader peace between Russia and Ukraine as she brought representatives of both countries together at the White House on Thursday. “We have chosen humanity over war,” Trump said, describing the effort...