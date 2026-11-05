undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘They’re finally soft again’: The two-second trick that renews rough towels – and there’s no dryer required
By Katie Mortram,2 days ago
Nothing ruins a steamy shower like a hard and scratchy towel. It feels like you’re cracking a board of sandpaper in half just to wrap it around your body, or – as my sister would say – like a cat’s tongue is licking you dry. You’re probably exfoliating yourself in the process, but this isn’t how a towel should be.