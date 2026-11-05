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Vasiliy Lomachenko Signs Top Rank Deal, Chases Undisputed at 130
By Boxing News 24 Desk,3 days ago
The three-division champion plans to fight in early 2027 after signing a multi-year co-promotional deal through Loma Power Promotions. Vasiliy Lomachenko is coming out of retirement and dropping back to super featherweight. The former IBF lightweight champion will return in early 2027 under a multi-year agreement between Top Rank and his newly formed Loma Power Promotions.