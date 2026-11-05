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Nigerian court nullifies presidential contender’s candidacy 2 months before election
By Weather Authority,4 days ago
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court disqualified a leading presidential candidate Thursday, complicating the electoral process two months before the election. A Federal High Court judge in Abuja, the country's capital, ruled that the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, one of the three major parties contesting the January 2027 election, was illegally constituted and therefore voided the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.