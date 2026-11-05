undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guide to 2026 Holiday Events
2 days ago
Mankato’s 2026 holiday season is set to be a magical wonderland of festive events and cherished traditions. As the city shimmers under the glow of twinkling lights, residents and visitors alike are invited to immerse themselves in a heartwarming atmosphere of joy and wonder. From the iconic Kiwanis Holiday Lights illuminating Sibley Park to the classic Christmas at the Hubbard House, there’s an abundance of activities to delight every age and interest. Whether you’re seeking the perfect holiday gift, craving a taste of festive entertainment, or simply longing for the cozy ambiance of a winter wonderland, Mankato offers an unforgettable holiday experience.