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Wisconsin voters reject worship-closure amendment
By Brian Bateman,3 days ago
Wisconsin voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have barred government officials from closing places of worship or forbidding gatherings there during emergencies, according to Associated Press results published by Wisconsin Public Radio. The unofficial AP tally showed 1,340,808 no votes (52.0%) and 1,239,027 yes votes (48.0%), with an...