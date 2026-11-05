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Salvation Army Kicks Off Christmas Season With Angel Tree, Red Kettle Campaigns
By Randy Brown,4 days ago
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana officially kicked off its Christmas season Wednesday, Nov. 4, with its annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaign celebration at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. Community leaders, business representatives, supporters and other community partners gathered for the event, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
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