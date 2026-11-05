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Wisconsin voters approve government preferential-treatment amendment
By Brian Bateman,3 days ago
Wisconsin News / Wisconsin voters approve government preferential-treatment amendment. Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional amendment prohibiting government discrimination or preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin, according to Associated Press results published by Wisconsin Public Radio. The unofficial AP tally showed 1,446,384 yes votes (56.4%)...
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