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North Richland Hills Voters Back $135M Bond Plan, Sink Library Expansion
By Margie Townsend,3 days ago
North Richland Hills voters approved three of four bond propositions on the Nov. 3 ballot, clearing the way for an estimated $135.43 million in improvements to fire stations, city streets and a city services facility, while narrowly rejecting a plan to expand the public library’s community room. The results remain unofficial until the City Council formally canvasses them.