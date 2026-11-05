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Cava wants to give general managers an owner-operator mentality
By Lisa Jennings,3 days ago
Cava is beefing up its investment in general managers to give them the tools and confidence to better run multi-million-dollar operations. The move comes amid slowing same-store sales growth for the fast-casual chain, which were up 3.1% for the third quarter. That largely reflected menu pricing and mix, with traffic only slightly positive. The cyclospora outbreak had a 150-basis-point impact, but the company remains optimistic and raised guidance for the year, projecting same-store sales will grow between 6% and 7%.