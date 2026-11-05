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Veteran Cubs Pitcher Projected to Receive $34 Million Contract
By Christopher Moore,4 days ago
The Chicago Cubs are set to make some significant changes to their roster this offseason. For starters, top exec Jed Hoyer will have to figure out what to do with two of his starting outfielders. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are both now free agents and unlikely to return to the Cubs. On top of this, Chicago’s rotation will also experience a significant facelift in 2027.
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