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Southbound I-75 blocked after semi crash in Collier County
By Weather Authority,4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WINK)—Alligator Alley was shut down in both directions near mile marker 62 after a crash in the area. The Florida Highway Patrol said state troopers responded at 9:30 a.m. to a crash with a roadblock on southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 63 in Collier County. FHP said the crash involved a semi-cement truck and a semi-truck tanker.
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