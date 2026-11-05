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Where Federal Retirees Can Park ‘Safe Money’: G Fund, Bills, I Bonds and CDs
By My Federal Retirement,2 days ago
Safe money usually means dollars that should not swing with the stock market: cash for the next few years of spending, a cushion for a shutdown or a delayed annuity payment, or the portion of a portfolio that lets the rest take more risk. Federal employees and retirees have four main places to put it: the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund) inside the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), Treasury bills, Series I savings bonds (I bonds), and bank or credit union certificates of deposit (CDs).